LA Lakers coach reveals how LeBron James impacted Luka Doncic’s transformation
Luka Doncic has made waves this offseason after pictures and videos of his new, toned physique hit social media recently. The NBA superstar is showing that it's not just about the looks at EuroBasket with Slovenia, too, putting up monster individual performances despite the team's struggles.
When Luka was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, many questioned how he would respond. Some figured that LeBron James's greatness could inspire Doncic, in turn, to get in the best shape he possibly can. And that seems to have come true, with assistant coach Greg St. Jean saying as much.
RELATED: NBA fans react to Luka Doncic’s explosive 39-point display in Slovenia loss
You know what? I always find this, iron sharpens iron," St. Jean told BasketNews. "When you're around really good players... You can't help but be motivated to continue to get better at your craft.
"I think Luka's learned a little bit from every great player he's been around. And I know he's always looked up to LeBron," the coach added. "He's always been somebody he's really admired. So I think having those two together is obviously motivating.
"I think LeBron, you can see, is working really hard as well. He's up at 5 a.m., and he's working on his body as well... I think everybody's motivated to come back and have a really good season."
RELATED: NBA superstar LeBron James’ incredible new Nike ad goes viral
James' longevity has been largely attributed to how well the King manages his body and conditioning. The fact that he can still be an All-Star at 40 years old is a testament to his hard work.
Luka, following in his footsteps, should ring alarm bells for the rest of the league. The Slovenian was an MVP candidate and went to the Finals while still not being at his best physically. If he's truly on that LeBron routine, multiple MVPs and championships aren't an impossible prospect.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Lee Corso says goodbye, changing of the Tide, Arch sadness, and more
CFB: New national championship favorite emerges after top college football teams falter
HEISMAN WATCH: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets
SPORTS MEDIA: Veteran NBC sportscaster reveals what Micah Parsons trade says about Dallas Cowboys
VIRAL: Carlos Alcaraz entertains U.S. Open tennis crowd with audacious behind-the-back shot attempt