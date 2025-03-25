Derik Queen NIL Worth: How much does Maryland star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
March Madness doesn't officially start until we have a buzzer-beater, and that's exactly what Derik Queen and the Maryland Terrapins delivered in the Round of 32 during the NCAA Tournament this past weekend.
RELATED: What is the NIL value of Maryland star Julian Reese?
The freshman forward has been the talk of the team all season after averaging over 16 points and nine rebounds per game, while helping guide Maryland to the Sweet 16 where they'll face off against the Florida Gators next.
Queen is one of several freshman stars currently projected to go inside the top 10 of this year's NBA Draft, but if he were to stay in college for another year or two he'd certainly make some big-time money in the process.
He already has an impressive NIL portfolio with deals including Popeyes, Doordash, Jimmy's Famous Meals and Stanley.
While it's unknown how much Queen is actually valued at currently during his rising success, with several major deals in place and Maryland certainly investing in its basketball program with the Turtle NIL fund, there's going to be a lot of buzz around him and his team for the rest of March.
