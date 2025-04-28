Heat's Kevin Love pens emotional statement on father, ex-NBA player Stan Love's death
Since he took on a mostly veteran role with the Miami Heat, Kevin Love has used his social media hilariously. The former NBA champion can be seen cracking jokes, joining the fans in commenting on various goings-on in the league, and generally being a positive force on social media.
He took to Instagram on Sunday night in a different mood, though, sharing the heartbreaking news of his father's passing. Stan Love, a former NBA player himself, was an inspiration and huge support for Kevin, who wrote a beautiful post in his honor.
RELATED: NBA legend Magic Johnson questions Lakers’ LeBron James strategy in playoff loss
Love referred to his father as his greatest teacher, explaining that all his great qualities were cultivated thanks to Stan's teachings. Kevin called him his first hero, explaining that he saw Stan as his protector to the very end.
He also acknowledged that their relationship wasn't easy, emotionally writing about their disagreements and eventual reconciliation. Love ended the post by saying, "Like all of us, my Dad was imperfect. But despite his flaws, and my own, we are a successful story of father and son.
"A never-ending bond, rooted in love, that will forever remain eternal. Dad, I’m so proud to be your son. My only hope is that you’re proud of me. It was all I ever wanted. Thank you for everything. I love you."
Kevin's love for his late father and their relationship are evidently special, and as such, he is not expected to play in the Heat's upcoming Game 4 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.
Stan Love played in the NBA and the ABA between 1971 and 1975, averaging 6.6 points, and 3.9 rebounds per game. He played for the Baltimore Bullets, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the San Antonio Spurs. May he rest in peace.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Shedeur finds a home, Lakers on ropes, trouble in paradise, and more
NBA: Fans react to clutch Timberwolves win over Lakers, think Playoff series could be over
NFL: Shedeur Sanders' prank caller revealed to be NFL coach's son, issues apology
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question
VIRAL: UFL WR Samson Nacua, brother of NFL's Puka Nacua, slaps fan on video after game