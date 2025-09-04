Knicks Star: MLB Should Suspend ‘Trash’ Ump, Yankees Infielder Seems to Agree
You didn't have to be in the batter's box Wednesday to dislike Brian Walsh's strike zone for the New York Yankees' game against the Houston Astros — but it didn't hurt.
The Astros' 8-7 win at Yankee Stadium ended on a called third strike to Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who clearly believed he had taken ball four just a bit outside.
Among those watching who did not like the call: New York Knicks guard Josh Hart.
"That Ump needs to be suspended," Hart wrote on Twitter/X. "He's trash."
By now it might go without saying that retweets (or reposts) do not constitute endorsements. Chisholm's bio, however, does not include this little caveat. Instead, Chisholm's bio says he is "Unapologetically Myself."
Maybe don't expect Chisholm to apologize for re-posting Hart's complaint last night.
According to Ump Scorecards (whose creator, MIT Ph.D. candidate Ethan Singer, consulted with professional umpires in the creation of his algorithm), Walsh's strike zone related below-average by every metric:
It's rare for a home plate umpire's strike zone to favor one team over another so heavily as to influence the final score of the game. Usually the zone is so accurate, and the margin of victory is so wide, that it's not possible.
Wednesday's game was an exception. Walsh's zone favored the Astros enough to make the difference bewteen a win and a loss. Chisholm saw it happen up close. Hart didn't, but both men agreed the ump had an unusually bad night.
