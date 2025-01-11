Kevin Na wants LIV golfers to receive the same exemptions PGA Tour players get
By Matt Reed
It's 2025 and there's still little clarity on what the path looks like for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to finally break bread and end their extremely public feud. Unfortunately for players across both tours, particularly ones competing with LIV, this isn't good news for the ones aiming to compete in PGA Tour events.
It's become a hot-button issue of late within the LIV world of players wanting more direct spots in PGA events, but as of right there are only a handful or two of golfers from the Saudi-backed league that will be able to compete in majors this season.
Kevin Na has been one of the most outspoken LIV players on the subject as of late. He believes it's time the PGA and LIV settle their differences and work out a solution that can help both parties, and most importantly; the players.
The Masters marks the first major of each year in April, and as of now, there are only 12 LIV golfers slated to compete in the event. Those players include Phil Mickelson, John Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, however, seven of the 12 are previous Masters winners.
In a lot of ways, it feels like LIV is quite content trying to find a way to become a legitimate threat to the PGA Tour, especially once word got out recently of the tour closing in on a massive broadcasting rights deal that would bring their events onto the FOX airwaves.
However, several LIV players have shown signs of regret leaving the PGA Tour, despite the massive sums of money thrown their way to leave the PGA in the first place.
The fact of matter is golf is better when viewers can tune in and see all of their favorite stars competing in the same field, especially at major tournaments. Even though the PGA has managed to hold onto many of the biggest names in the sport, like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and others, fans would agree that not having players like Rahm, Koepka and DeChambeau involved every week is certainly a bummer.
