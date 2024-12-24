Will a reported FOX deal spark interest in LIV Golf?
By Matt Reed
LIV Golf could have a new television home starting in 2025, and it's exactly what's needed for golf fans aiming to follow their favorite players. Sports Business Journal reports that LIV is on the brink of finalizing a broadcast deal with FOX Sports starting next year.
This would be a massive upgrade for the tour compared to recent seasons where LIV was exclusively shown on The CW Network in the United States, which consistently drew low ratings throughout 2023 and 2024.
It's unclear if tournaments will be shown on the main FOX broadcast channel, FS1 or a combination of the two channels, but with the number of stars playing LIV this move would only allow for more fans to watch their favorite players on a regular basis.
With many non-PGA Tour players still not receiving exemptions into major PGA tournaments, access is extremely limited for fans. Only six current LIV players have full major access, including Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith.
While it's been some time since FOX has truly dabbled in the world of men's golf, the network does have a history of drawing interest in the sport. Back in 2019, the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach drew over 7.31 million viewers to the network.
For comparison, LIV on The CW Network routinely garnered under 300,000 viewers over the past two seasons, which marks one of the lowest sports broadcasting numbers across the major American sports.
