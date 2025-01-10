Fan hits insane hole-in-one over Bryson DeChambeau's mansion (Watch)
By Matt Reed
Imagine playing golf with one of your favorite players and pulling off a shot of a lifetime in front of that same superstar. Bryson DeChambeau recently held a challenge for a fan to hit a hole-in-one over his mansion, and if they could successfully do that, they'd come away with a $100,000 prize.
Jimmy - an avid golf fan that follows DeChambeau - was selected for the challenge, and we'll let this clip take it away from a truly spectacular moment.
Not only was Jimmy able to complete DeChambeau's insane video challenge, but he did so on only his fifth attempt.
DeChambeau has become insanely popular in the golf world not just for his fantastic play on the course, but also for the content he makes for his millions of supporters across his social media platforms.
Despite playing LIV events now, it feels like the 31 year old has actually been one of the few stars to move away from the PGA Tour that's actually gotten significantly more popular, and his social presence has definitely been a huge factor in that.
