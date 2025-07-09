Kevin Durant gives Steve Nash reason Brooklyn Nets didn’t work
Kevin Durant is on the move again; he will play for the Houston Rockets next season. The team traded for him, with KD making it very clear that his time on the Phoenix Suns had come to an end. Fans are excited about what it means to have Durant in Houston, but history has shown that caution might be wise.
The NBA superstar has been on superteams before; he won two championships with the Warriors. But while his Suns tenure was the opposite of that, his time on the Brooklyn Nets wasn't much better either. He recently spoke about what went wrong in Brooklyn.
RELATED: Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets future has massive new update
"We got GMs going to other teams, we got coaches going to other teams, we got players forcing trades. We got Ben Simmons, his back (is messed up) like it was just so much stuff going on around us," Durant said.
"I feel like we were locked in on the same page, and we understand we were trying to do something special here. I felt like your hands were tied a lot, because as a coach, you got to deal with so much."
James Harden famously forced his way out of Brooklyn after a year, and that was part of what went wrong. Nash was widely criticized at the time for his failure to get the best out of that squad, but Durant seems to think that there wasn't much the coach could have done.
While the Nets eventually imploded and all their stars are elsewhere now, it's easy to forget that were it not for KD's foot being on the line against the Milwaukee Bucks, they might have won a championship in 2021 despite all the turmoil.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Fired GM shades owner while interim manager job remains vacant
NFL: Patrick Mahomes says legendary NFL quarterback 'motivates me even more'
SPORTS MEDIA: President Donald Trump wants another Washington Commanders name change
TENNIS: Tennis star Ben Shelton extends his sister's vacation from work with Wimbledon win
VIRAL: Alex Cooper booed by Cubs fans during rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game'