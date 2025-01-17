Kevin Durant slams fan for making major Steph Curry, Devin Booker accusation
When Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016, the entire power balance in the NBA took a hit.
After all, he teamed up with the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Even though Durant spent just three seasons with the franchise, to this day fans hold that move against him.
In fact, Durant has built a reputation for being a poor leader and taking Curry's aid to win the only NBA Championships of his career.
Fast forward to 2025, with the Phoenix Suns currently struggling to win games despite having a Big 3, fans have started to accuse KD of poor leadership. One fan went as far as saying that Devin Booker is seemingly fed up with the Slim Reaper.
As one would expect from the former NBA MVP, he decided to clap back at the fan via his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
"It’s real simple. You’re not a leader. You can’t get it done on your own. You ran to GS and Steph got you both of those rings," the fan wrote.
"We play team sports. I’m not a tennis player," Durant responded.
It's true that basketball is a team sport and requires all members of a team to play at an elite level to ultimately win an NBA Championship.
However, at the same time, there are always a few locker room leaders on the team. The players who motivate their team when a team is in a slump.
Besides, what the fan said about Durant joining forces with Curry is indeed true. He may be a phenomenal scorer and an NBA legend, but as far as it comes to winning a title on a team as a leader, KD still lacks that achievement on his resume.
