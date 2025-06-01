Kevin Durant shouts out Paris Saint-Germain for UEFA Champions League win
The NBA Playoffs have provided fans with a lot of epic moments already this season. But this time of year is huge for sports all over the world, not just basketball. One of the marquee events every June is the UEFA Champions League Final, played for the ultimate prize in club soccer.
Saturday night saw Paris Saint-Germain pick up their first ever UCL trophy after beating Inter Milan in the final that took place in Munich. Not only did they win, but they also dominated thoroughly along the way. A 5-0 scoreline shows the game wasn't close, and it drew praise from all over the sports world, including an NBA star.
"Yes indeed!!! Congrats PSG," Durant wrote in an X post. This was in reply to the Paris club's official social media sharing a graphic of the final scoreline proclaiming their new status as the champions of Europe.
PSG is a club NBA fans know a thing or two about. Jimmy Butler is famously friends with Brazilian soccer legend Neymar. And the two had a lot of epic interactions during the soccer superstar's days in Paris. It seems KD also has a soft spot for the club.
There is a bit of sweet irony to this. Paris Saint-Germain spent years trying to win the Champions League by buying the biggest names and having superstars, but didn't succeed. This season, the team has only a few big names, having made smart moves and built the team out instead.
Désiré Doué led the way with two goals, and the Frenchman is the perfect example of this. As Kevin Durant contemplates his next NBA move, perhaps an organically built team instead of a team with other superstars might get the job done for him, too.
