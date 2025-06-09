Kentucky football assistant pulls ultimate Darth Vader move, joins Louisville
By Tyler Reed
The NCAA's dream of killing their own sports has continued with the new conference alignments and the continued expansion of postseason tournaments. However, some rivals are not ready to die.
If you live in the Bluegrass State, then you know the rivalry between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals brings real hate.
RELATED: LSU head coach Brian Kelly hints at huge Big Ten-SEC scheduling alliance
No matter what the field of play is, Wildcats faithful will be booing those ugly red birds and vice versa. However, the football rivalry just got a lot more interesting.
ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel is reporting that longtime Kentucky assistant Vince Marrow is leaving Lexington to accept the Louisville football general manager position.
Wildcats fans know Marrow as the 'Big Dog' who became one of the most important coaches on the recruiting trail for head coach Mark Stoops.
Now, Stoops enters the most important season of his head coaching career with his right hand man darting for his biggest rival.
Sure, Kentucky may not be a football school, let's not open that conversation up again. However, Stoops is given life to a program that basically has been on life support for decades.
A move to the archrival by one of your closest allies is not something Stoops wanted to hear in this offseason, of all offseasons. However, it seems the all or nothing season in Lexington is quickly becoming a big nothing.
