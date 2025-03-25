Kentucky fans make British breakfast icon top seller after Wildcats star reveals his favorite breakfast meal
By Tyler Reed
The Kentucky basketball program is in the midst of a new era under first-year head coach, and former Wildcats star, Mark Pope.
In his first season, Pope has led the Wildcats back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. The Wildcats earned their trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament after beating Illinois in the second round.
After the win, Pope had to share a funny story about Wildcats star, Amari Williams, and how finding his favorite British breakfast meal, Weetabix, led to his dominant performance.
If you're familiar with the Big Blue Nation, then it probably won't surprise you about what you're going to read about next.
The Kentucky fanbase wanted to show how much they support Williams, and the masses began purchasing a box of Weetabix on Amazon. So many fans have ordered the cereal that the breakfast treat has become the number one cereal seller on Amazon.
According to Kentucky Sports Radio, fans have caused the Weetabix sales to skyrocket on Amazon, and it's not even a surprise if you know this fanbase.
The Kentucky faithful would follow this team through the gates of hell if they had to, which may be the case when the team takes on hated rival, the Tennessee Volunteers, on Friday for a spot in the Elite 8.
The Wildcats faithful will be showing up in masses for the SEC matchup in the Sweet 16 taking place in Indianapolis. Many may be showing up with a box of their new favorite cereal.
