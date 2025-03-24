Amari Williams NIL Worth: How much does Kentucky star make in endorsements?
By Tyler Reed
The Kentucky Wildcats are dancing into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. First-year coach Mark Pope has exceeded expectations by leading a team to the second weekend of the tournament with zero production returning from the previous season.
The Wildcats have had some great performances from players like Koby Brea and Otega Oweh. However, the focal point of the Wildcats is center Amari Williams.
Williams has averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game for the Wildcats. Unfortunately, for Williams, it is particularly harder for a player born in another country to obtain NIL deals. So, with that, what would Williams' NIL valuation be?
According to ON3 Sports, Williams' NIL valuations have not been reported; however, it is still possible for the Nottingham, England star to earn during his college career.
If there weren't so many hoops to jump through for a foreign player to earn NIL, Williams would already have a deal with Weetabix.
Weetabix is a popular English breakfast cereal, and Williams' coach believes the cereal was the reason behind his dominant performance in the second round against Illinois.
The Wildcats face a tough challenge in their Sweet 16 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers have dropped two against the Wildcats this season, and a third against their hated rival would drive the orange fanbase nuts.
It will take another monster performance from Williams to get the Wildcats to the Elite 8. Somebody tell Williams to eat all the Weetabix he can handle.
