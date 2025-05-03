Kentucky Derby live stream 2025: How to watch 151st Run for the Roses online
By Josh Sanchez
Happy Derby Day! The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby will take place in a matter of hours with the top three-year-old colts embarking on The Run for the Roses on Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
It's the first leg of the Triple Crown and all eyes will be on the action.
The Kentucky Derby is race No. 12 of the day at Churchill Downs with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC. Olympic champion and gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles will give the ceremonial "Riders Up" command.
All of the information you need to watch the 151st Running of the Kentucky Derby can be seen below.
2025 Kentucky Derby TV & viewing info
Date: Saturday, May 3
Post Time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Location: Louisville, Kentucky
Venue: Churchill Downs
TV Info: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch the Kentucky Derby online
Want to watch the Kentucky Derby live on your computer screen or live stream to your television? Well, good news: we have you covered! The pay-per-view will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.
Peacock Premium costs just $7.99 a month and includes live coverage from NBC networks, WWE programming, Premier League, cycling, Pro Motocross, and NTT IndyCar Series—plus all Premium movies, TV shows, and more.
Peacock Premium Plus, which includes no ads and offline downloads, is priced at $13.99 per month.
