Texas hopes big-time hiring of Sean Miller can resurrect the Longhorns
By Matt Reed
The Texas Longhorns were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the most embarrassing of fashions in their Play-In game against Xavier, and now the coach of the team that knocked them out of the tournament will be heading to Austin next season to lead the SEC school.
Veteran head coach Sean Miller reportedly will be taking over with the Longhorns after Texas fired third-year coach Rodney Terry following the loss earlier this week.
Miller has been to the NCAA Tournament on 13 different occasions during his time as a college coach, including two stints at Xavier and several years with the Arizona Wildcats sprinkled in.
While he hasn't been able to win a national championship, bringing in a coach like Miller certainly signals that Texas is looking to compete in an extremely competitive SEC, which sent 14 teams to this year's NCAA Tournament.
That was six more tournament bids than the next conference, which goes to show the immense talent throughout the SEC. That's why a coach of Miller's caliber is important in revitalizing Texas, despite reaching the Elite Eight just a few seasons ago.
It will be intriguing to see if Miller will be able to increase transfers and boost NIL money spent by the Longhorns as other schools around them seek similar rebuilds this offseason.
