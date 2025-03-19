Kentucky dealership offering free gas to fans willing to travel for NCAA Tournament
By Tyler Reed
As a proud member of the Big Blue Nation, I can say without question that we are the most insane college basketball fans in the country.
The Kentucky Wildcats are the gold standard of college basketball, and every March, the fanbase proves it while showing up in droves to wherever the Wildcats are playing to open up the NCAA Tournament.
Recently, during a spot on his weekly radio show, Wildcats head coach Mark Pope may have gotten a little too carried away by saying he would help pay for the gas for fans who want to travel to Milwaukee to watch their beloved Wildcats.
However, just like anything that happens around this basketball program, the Big Blue Nation will come together to take care of their own.
Paul Miller Ford, a dealership located in Lexington, Kentucky, is making the free gas for the BBN come true.
According to their Instagram, the first 100 fans to show up with a ticket to the games in Milwaukee will receive a $100 gas gift card from the dealership.
This move by Paul Miller Ford is just the latest example as to why I love everything about Kentucky basketball and our fanbase.
Coach Pope even thanked the dealership on his official X account. So, if you are one of the lucky fans traveling to Milwaukee this week, get down to Paul Miller Ford as quickly as possible. The handout of the $100 free gas cards started a little earlier today. But if I know BBN, they've probably already hit the 100 people capacity.
Go Big Blue!
