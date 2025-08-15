Kendrick Perkins shares wild story of death threats over Giannis Antetokounmpo remarks
The world of sports can be quite cruel at times, and fans can tend to be extremely emotional, and it comes out in some truly bizarre ways. NBA stars have spoken about the hate they receive from fans who miss their parlays, but it's not just players who have to deal with this type of nonsense.
Kendrick Perkins has become a prominent sports media figure since he started his ESPN career. The former NBA champion is known for his hot takes, some of which can be quite out of pocket. However, he recently shared how one of his more controversial opinions escalated into a very serious situation.
RELATED: Warriors HC Steve Kerr makes honest Stephen Curry admission
"I got death threats," Big Perk revealed. "I got attacked by the barbs. It wasn't in my DMs; them MFers got my phone number. They was sending me text messages.
"This dude was sending me threat after threat after threat. I'mma kill your kids, as soon as you get there, I know where you stay, I'mma murder you. This real life. So, I'm like, I ain't really got time to be playing like this, so I tell ESPN. ESPN go do some digging, they lock the MFer up."
Back when the Milwaukee Bucks were making a championship run in 2021, Perkins had suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo was the 'Robin' on the team and Khris Middleton was 'Batman.'
This is hardly a good take, but certainly nothing that warrants this type of escalation. It's a good thing that the person was identified and suffered the consequences.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 2 TV schedule: Full list of games
MLB: ESPN one of several bidders for live MLB rights beginning in 2026
NBA: NBA fans slam 2K26 after Anthony Davis snub from top shot-blockers list
SPORTS MEDIA: Georgia television station airs brutal mistake with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
VIRAL: Eagles star Landon Dickerson cracks some beers with Browns players after practice