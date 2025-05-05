Kendrick Perkins is almost ready to include Steph Curry in the GOAT debate
By Matt Reed
The NBA GOAT debate has centered around two of basketball's top superstars for many years, but one former player is ready to include another name in the conversation if he can secure another championship before the end of his legendary career with the Golden State Warriors.
RELATED: Warriors rescued by unlikely record-setting hero in Game 7 win over Rockets
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Steph Curry is closing in on "entering the GOAT conversation" if he can win one more NBA title, and after the Warriors advanced in the 2025 playoffs it's not off the table.
Curry is still averaging 24.5 points per game this season as Golden State continues to show that they can compete in a competitive Western Conference that features an insanely talented roster in the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As things stand, Curry has four NBA championships to his name, the same as LeBron James throughout his famed career. While Michael Jordan's six titles is still unmatched in the modern NBA, especially considering that he never lost a finals with the Chicago Bulls, nobody can take anything away from what Curry has accomplished.
