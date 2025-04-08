Kelvin Sampson seriously said March Madness isn't like playing "Sasquatch State"
By Matt Reed
During the heat of the moment, athletes and coaches make some hilarious comments, and that was certainly the case Monday night during the first half of the NCAA Tournament national championship game between the Houston Cougars and Florida Gators.
CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson caught up with Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson during the opening 20 minutes, and when asked about the physicality against a team like Florida he came up with an all-time quote.
Sampson essentially wanted everyone to know that competing in the Final Four isn't the same as the regular season, and the Houston head coach certainly got his point across with his funny statement.
"This isn't the middle of January against Sasquatch State," Sampson told Wolfson during the first half encounter on the sidelines.
While everyone was wondering who Sasquatch State was, even CBS commentators Ian Eagle, Bill Rafftery and Grant Hill were having some laughs about Sampson's comments. Rafftery even joked that he was undefeated as a coach against the fictional college.
