Chargers kicker decimated after blocked PAT vs. Texans (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
The Houston Texans gave a quick reminder to those who believed the AFC South may have been weak this season.
The Texans gave the Los Angeles Chargers an absolute beating in their 32-12 victory in the NFL wild-card opener.
Not only did the Chargers suffer an ugly loss, but Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker was slammed into the shadow realm after a blocked PAT.
After an insane 86 yard touchdown pass by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to Ladd McConkey, the Texans blocked Dicker's extra point.
However, running the blocked extra point back for two points of their own, wasn't good enough for the Texans.
No, the Texans made sure Dicker would remember this game for the rest of his life with a brutal but clean hit to the Chargers kicker.
Sometimes, it is not your night. For the Chargers, it definitely wasnt, and for Dicker, someone get this kid two Tylenol, please?
Not the ideal first postseason run for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, at least one play they had will be forever remembered.
