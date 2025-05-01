Justin Blackmon DUI arrest video shows ex-NFL WR passing out in back of cop car
By Josh Sanchez
Former college football star and top-five NFL Draft pick of Jacksonville Jaguars Justin Blackmon had another run-in with the law in April. Blackmon was arrested for public intoxication after he was found roaming the Oklahoma State campus in the early hours of the morning.
TMZ Sports obtained footage of the April 19 arrest that shows a disoriented Blackmon talking football with a campus police officer.
Eventually, a bigger police car arrived at the scene where Blackmon was transported and booked in jail.
Another video shows Blackmon in the back of the squad car where he can be seen dozing in and out of conscious during the ride.
Blackmon, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, only played in 20 games across two seasons with the Jaguars. His professional career was plagued by off-field issues and multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. He was banned from the NFL in November 2013 for repeated violations.
During his time at Oklahoma State, the once-promising receiver was a two-time All-American and two-time Biletnikoff Award winner.
It's unfortunate to see Blackmon continue to find himself in these positions, but hopefully he will be able to get his life back on track and get the help that he needs.
