2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule released
By Tyler Reed
Just three months ago, college football fans were feasting on the first expanded playoff for the sport, which saw the Ohio State Buckeyes win the national title.
However, there's always been one thing wrong with the college football postseason format. No, it's not that it is decided by computers anymore; it's that the biggest game of the year happens on a Monday night.
College football and Saturdays come together like peanut butter and jelly, yet the biggest game of the year goes late into the night on a boring Monday.
Fans hoping for a change of date for next season's championship game appear to be out of luck. On Tuesday, the league dropped the schedule for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff, and it will be a Monday championship again.
The Quarterfinals of the CFP will take place on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with the Semifinals happening on January 8th and 9th, and the championship on Monday, January 19th.
This is a massive blunder by those who created the schedule. One quarterfinal game on NYE is a sham, and the Monday championship has got to go.
Even college basketball is in desperate need of leaving the Monday slot. However, all of us sports sickos will watch even if the game happed on Mars on a Wednesday at noon.
