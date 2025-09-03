Julius Randle reveals he quit smoking marijuana after leaving New York Knicks
The NBA no longer tests its players for marijuana, with the drug being commonly used by stars across the league at this point. Many stars have admitted to consuming the intoxicant, and even before it was allowed, it was quite prevalent.
Julius Randle is a 3-time All-Star and seems to have settled in well with the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite doubts when they acquired him. He was instrumental to a deep playoff run in 2025, and he recently spoke about how stopping marijuana after leaving New York changed his life in some ways.
RELATED: Clippers owner gave Kawhi Leonard a phony $28 million job to elude salary cap: report
"It's definitely tough in today's world," Randle said addressing the issue on a recent podcast. "I think it's so important to have a clear mind and being able to be strong mentally without anything influencing you.
"Substance, or a voice or whatever. Being able to sort your own thoughts out... I know we talk about like smoking, it made me distant and not present. I'd kinda just be in my own world."
Marijuana is a controversial topic in the modern era, with many advocates suggesting that it does more good than harm. But it works differently for different folks, and Randle clearly felt like it wasn't working for him anymore.
His performance in his first season with Minnesota is also a testament to the fact that the changes he's made are working for him. Overall, the Wolves man seems to have found what works best for him.
