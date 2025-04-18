Jordan Peele's football horror film 'HIM' drops first teaser trailer
By Tyler Reed
Jordan Peele has taken the horror genre and flipped it on its head with the diabolical creations he has made for the big screen.
Get Out, Us, and Nope were all hits to fans of the horror community, and now, Peele has developed a story that will even grab the interest of sports fans.
On Friday, fans got their first look at Peele's latest film, 'HIM'. The film is a football-based horror story, which sounds like something we've never seen before.
Take a peek at the first teaser trailer below:
IMDb describes the plot of the film as, "A promising young football player joins an isolated compound to train under a dynasty team's aging quarterback."
The plot is intriguing, but seeing Marlon Wayans in the trailer means this one has already won me over. We don't need to see much more until the film is released in theaters on September 19th of this year.
We have lived long enough to see our comedy icons become the greatest thing in the horror genre. Peele and Wayans created legacies in the comedy space. Now, they're looking to scare the ever-living bowel movements out of us.
However, this trailer now has me wanting to see the Wayans brothers and Key and Peele create comedy gold together. Maybe we can talk Peele into taking a break from the creepy to give us a laugh soon.
