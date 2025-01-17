JJ Redick issues warning to 'All-Star level' guard who has a 'daring mentality': "Our team needs..."
When the Los Angeles Lakers finally parted ways with D'Angelo Russell, many questioned who will pick up his production as the third scoring option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Now, a few weeks have passed since the move and it's obvious that Austin Reaves has accepted the opportunity with both hands.
Since D'Lo's trade to the Brooklyn Nets, Reaves has been awarded with increased minutes. Initially, Reaves had an excellent spell and made fans believe that coach JJ Redick can rely on him come playoff time.
But after that phenomenal stretch, Reaves went through a slump and with him, so did the LA Lakers. Redick issued a subtle warning to the 26-year-old before the team's upcoming matchup vs. the Nets.
"He has a daring mentality… when he’s played the right way he is a primary creator, and taking the right shot, made the right passes, I’ll be honest with you, he’s played an all-star level,” JJ Redick said. “It’s when the game kind of goes sideways… it’s like you can’t get out of character. You can’t then decide, I’m going to take bad shots, because I haven’t had a shot in a while. I’m going to make that pass. Our team needs you to play the right way every time that he’s done that."
As Redick mentioned, Reaves has a tendency to make loose shot attempts when he is in a skid. It was evident during the Lakers' three-game losing streak.
However, the veteran guard seemingly regained his composure during the Lakers' recent battle against the Miami Heat.
In a 117-108 win, Reaves finished the night with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 14 assists to his name. The Lakers need this version of Reaves if they want to have a shot at winning the 2025 NBA Championship.
