Anthony Davis gets honest on star teammate's new role after D'Lo trade
Over the last two years or so, the Los Angeles Lakers have been urged to make a trade multiple times by the fanbase.
However, despite failing to play well in the season, general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make trades time after time.
Well, with many predicting Pelinka's job to be on the line, the LA Lakers GM finally made a trade which primarily sent D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith.
After the move, it has led to Austin Reaves getting a bigger role and the Lakers veteran has seemingly accepted the offer with open arms.
Anthony Davis recently spoke about Reaves' increased workload following D'Lo's departure after the Lakers' recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"What’d he have, 36 tonight? 35? I mean, s**t, he looked good to me. He's a hooper," Davis said.
To be precise, Reaves had 35 points in the Lakers' recent 122-110 loss against the Cavaliers. Apart from that, he also added 9 rebounds and 10 assists to his name, barely missing from recording another triple-double.
Thanks to Reaves' recent form, the Lakers are currently 18-14 this season. Sure, they could be better at this point, but if it weren't for Reaves, they would definitely be worse.
In future games, it will be exciting to see how the Lakers play with Reaves' increased record alongside the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
