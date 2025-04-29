Jimmy Butler was brutally honest about Dillon Brooks after calling him a bum
The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets after a clutch win on Monday night. Jimmy Butler was immense in the 109-106 victory, scoring 27 points while grabbing five rebounds and six assists.
The game was a fierce battle, with Draymond Green getting into it with Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks. Brooks also had a heated exchange with Butler, in which he was called a bum, among other things.
While the Rockets were shooting free throws in the 2nd quarter, the Warriors' star and Brooks were beefing. Butler was seen telling the Canadian NBA star, "You a bum and a b****. You weak, you weak."
It was the Warriors who had the last laugh, but that wasn't the end of the story. Speaking after the game, Jimmy bluntly shared his opinion on the Rockets' defensive stopper.
"No, we're not having fun," Butler said about his heated conversation with Brooks. "Get me on record on this, I don't like Dillon Brooks. We're never having fun. I'm a fierce competitor, he's a fierce competitor, but ain't nothing fun about that."
It's rare to see an NBA star be so open about his dislike of a fellow player, but Brooks has incited that reaction from others before. He is a pest on defense, and he talks a lot; it's easy to see how he constantly finds himself in antagonistic situations.
The Warriors and Rockets have clashed multiple times in the last decade and the rivalry is already a spicy one. With both teams set to be good for the next couple of seasons at least, Jimmy vs. Dillon will be a big draw for fans to watch in the playoffs.
