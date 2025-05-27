Jim Ross receives positive news after colon cancer surgery
By Tyler Reed
The professional wrestling world stood in silence two weeks ago, when legendary broadcaster Jim Ross revealed that he had colon cancer.
On Tuesday morning, Ross shared a photo on his X account before having surgery, with the caption, "Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**!"
RELATED: Paul Heyman controversially roasts WWE fan on Pat McAfee post-WrestleMania show
Later on Tuesday, Ross' podcast co-host on 'Grilling JR', Conrad Thompson, shared the best news any professional wrestling fan could hear regarding an update on Ross.
"Just heard from @rmorfnyc that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep Jim Ross in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery," wrote Thompson on his X account.
Ross has been a staple in professional wrestling for over 40 years. The legendary broadcaster who became one-half of the greatest wrestling commentary team with Jerry 'The King' Lawler, during their time together in WWE.
Now, Ross is working for AEW and continues to be one of the most beloved people in all of professional wrestling as he calls the action from ringside.
No matter where he can be heard calling a wrestling match, Ross is the greatest ever to put on a headset in that crazy world. We wish Ross a speedy recovery and hope that he can soon return to doing what he loves.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN analyst Doris Burke torments 'free-throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
CFB: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA
MLB: Angels sign ex-Dodgers All-Star, continuing a trend
WNBA: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark expected to miss multiple weeks
VIRAL VIDEO: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown shares emotional first rollercoaster experience