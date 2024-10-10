Jets remain inspired by Robert Saleh: 'We're doing it for him still'
By Joe Lago
Robert Saleh was let go as New York Jets head coach, but he remains a source of inspiration, according to one of the team's star players.
Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner told reporters Thursday that the Jets are "still doing it" for Saleh because of the tight bond the coach built with his players despite the franchise's struggles during Saleh's 20-36 tenure.
'I'm going to be completely honest. The way that we've been saying it, we're doing it for him still," Gardner said of Saleh. "That's just what it is. We're still doing it for him. Because we know everything that he did out of the kindness of his heart to help the team, to make the team better.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was promoted to interim head coach and will continue to call plays on defense. Gardner said Ulbrich is similar to Saleh in that he's also "a great leader."
For Gardner, the team's lack of success and ensuing tumult was "sad to see."
Despite the 2-3 start, the Jets are just one game out of first place in the AFC East behind the 3-2 Buffalo Bills.
"Everything is still in front of us, and we understand that," Gardner said. "And it's just like an extra emphasis that we put on it, like where everything is in front of us. Just keep making sure where our feet are. Just keep being delivered in practice, meetings, walkthrough, weight room and everything that we do. Just keep being delivered."
