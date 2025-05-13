Lakers linked to Mitchell Robinson in potential trade with Knicks this Summer
According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Lakers are being linked to a potential trade that would send New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson to L.A. in exchange for forward Jared Vanderbilt. The move, while not blockbuster on paper, addresses a pressing need for the Lakers—interior defense and rim protection.
Robinson, a 7-foot shot-blocking specialist, has averaged 2.7 blocks per 36 minutes over his career and brings the kind of physicality and presence the Lakers sorely lacked in their recent playoff exit. With Rudy Gobert dominating the boards and paint during the Lakers’ first-round loss to Minnesota, the absence of a true interior anchor was glaring.
At just 27 years old, Robinson is still in his prime and could fit well alongside stars like LeBron James and possibly Luka Dončić if the Lakers were to pursue him in the future. Though his free throw shooting is a concern—potentially making him a liability in late-game situations—the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. He doesn’t need to score 20 a night. His value comes from setting screens, grabbing offensive boards, and anchoring the defense.
On the flip side, Vanderbilt is an elite hustle player and disruptor on defense, but his limited offensive game caps his overall impact. For the Knicks, who now have Karl-Anthony Towns in the mix, Robinson becomes more expendable.
If the Lakers can make this deal while preserving assets like Austin Reaves and future picks, it sets them up for additional moves down the line. As the league continues to evolve, securing a reliable defensive anchor like Robinson could quietly be the kind of move that extends LeBron’s window—or opens a new one entirely.
Related: Watch more TBL here