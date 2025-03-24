LeBron James opens up on managing return from injury
LeBron James took to the floor on Saturday night for the Los Angeles Lakers after a short stint on the sidelines. His return was less than ideal, with the team getting blown out by the Chicago Bulls despite a big Luka Doncic performance.
The Lakers have looked like a different team since acquiring Luka Doncic, and with championship hopes once again the picture, they will need a completely healthy LeBron James to make any noise in the playoffs. The King provided an update on his groin injury over the weekend.
“A little rusty, a little rusty, but I was happy to get back out there,” James said after the Bulls game, as per Lakers Nation. “I just take day by day. I can’t worry about what’s gonna happen in the future. But I got through today.
"I’m obviously gonna get some work on it tomorrow. Hopefully, a little bit on the plane. It’s a long flight to Orlando. And then, once we get to Orlando and get ready for Monday. So I hope it’s behind, but I don’t wanna look too far in the future.”
LeBron James has already played 59 games in the season, and it's unlikely that he will play every remaining game the Lakers have either. At age 40, James needs to be careful managing an injury of this nature, even if he is an unprecedented marvel of conditioning.
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Orlando Magic game, and with the battle for the 2nd seed in full swing in the Western Conference, a win will be the only goal for the team. If they Lakers can manage LeBron's injury while getting a high seed, anything is possible when the playoffs come around.
