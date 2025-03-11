Jay Williams puts John Calipari on blast for his SEC Tournament approach
By Tyler Reed
Ask a Kentucky fan, and they will tell you how annoying it was when former head coach John Calipari would tell the media he didn't care about the SEC Tournament.
Calipari University may have changed its headquarters when the legendary coach left Lexington to be the head coach of Arkansas; however, his feelings still remain about conference tournaments.
In a recent conversation with The Chuck & Bo Show, Calipari said his teams have won the SEC Tournament so many times, probably because he doesn't care about that particular tournament.
Those comments have always annoyed the folks in Lexington; however, now it appears that Jay Williams has an issue with them.
Barkley Truax of On3 Sports writes that Williams absolutely roasted the Razorbacks' head coach over his lazy SEC Tournament take.
“I know that John Calipari says that he could care less about winning the SEC Tournament, but we are talking about, arguably, the greatest single season conference of all-time. So I think that’s absurd,” stated Williams.
It is absurd that Calipari would ever pretend not to care about the tournament. Had Kentucky even won at least one SEC Tournament game in the last two seasons, maybe his seat wouldn't have been so hot that he would have never thought about running away from his issues in Lexington.
These types of comments are said just to protect Calipari from a potential early exit. For now, the Arkansas fanbase will eat them up, but an early exit against South Carolina could get the Razorbacks' faithful wondering what that terrible taste in their mouth is.
