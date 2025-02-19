John Calipari donates to victims of deadly Kentucky flooding
By Tyler Reed
Just a few weeks ago, John Calipari made his anticipated return to Lexington, Kentucky. However, this time, he was on the other bench.
Calipari led the Arkansas Razorbacks into Rupp Arena, and the team secured their biggest win of the season over the Wildcats.
The former coach of the Wildcats was welcomed back by the fans of the Big Blue Nations with a chorus of boos.
Some folks may take the booing a little too seriously, but for the most part, booing is part of the fun of the game.
This week, the state of Kentucky was hit hard with devastating flooding that, according to NBC News, has taken the lives of 14 people.
In a time like this, sports are the least of anyone's worries. However, sports can also be something that unites people in such a troubling time.
On Tuesday, Calipari tweeted that he and his wife, Ellen, were giving back to the state by donating to the relief fund created by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
" Ellen and I will be making a donation to Governor Beshears relief fund. We may no longer be residents of Kentucky but know the power of the community and what they can do when they come together. Please join us in donating to the relief fund if you are able."
An incredible gesture by the former coach and a great reminder that the boos and cheers should be left on the court when the clock hits zero.
As someone who was born and raised in eastern Kentucky, the community can use all the help they can get right now. If you can, please look into donating here.
