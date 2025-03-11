College basketball fans have discovered the next March Madness star
By Tyler Reed
The majority of college basketball conference tournaments are being played this week. Teams will be looking to punch their automatic ticket to the Big Dance.
On Monday, the Wofford Terriers earned the right to compete in March Madness with their Southern Conference championship win over the Furman Paladins.
The win has the Terriers dancing again for the first time since 2019. However, the win isn't the biggest story coming from the program.
Terriers center Kyler Filewich has won over every fan in the country with his old-school granny shot free throw attempts.
In the era of everything becoming a meme, Filewich doesn't flinch when it comes to his free throw form.
Filewich is a 37% career free throw shooter, and this season is shooting 31% from the charity stripe. So, it should be no surprise that he is looking for a way to get those numbers up.
We've seen some of the greatest players ever to play the game fail to be successful from the free-throw line. Sorry, Shaq. However, most are not mentally prepared to go with the granny shot.
Kudos to Filewich for having the guts to go with a traditional free-throw shooting style. Hey, whatever works is what you should go with, right?
If you are looking for a new player to root for this March, then look no further than Filewich. The Terriers are about to be a problem for somebody during the madness. Be very afraid of the granny shot. It could burst your bubble.
