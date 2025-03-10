Justin Fields given the unenviable task of trying to revive the New York Jets
By Matt Reed
The New York Jets are officially entering a new era at the quarterback position after having Aaron Rodgers at the helm, and their new addition will be a completely different mold as they get younger and a bit more versatile.
According to reports, Justin Fields will be the team's next signal caller heading into the 2025 season after spending last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields has only been in the league for four seasons, but after struggling with the Chicago Bears he's now joining his third team in as many years.
The reality is New York's options at the position were very limited at this stage. especially given how fast free agency is moving this year with quarterbacks like Sam Darnold moving to Seattle and veteran options including Rodgers and Russell Wilson seemingly not being the direction the Jets want to take.
While Fields has struggled consistently with moving the ball downfield in the passing game thus far, the Jets do have a bonafide number one receiver in Garrett Wilson, as well as an elite run game led by Breece Hall.
Those two options alone do present an intriguing dynamic for the Jets moving forward, however, New York will certainly need to give Fields more targets in the aerial attack after losing Davante Adams and Allen Lazard already this offseason.
Fields' major upside comes in the rushing game because of his ability to break tackles and keep defenders at bay with his speed. During his second season in Chicago, Fields ran for over 1,100 yards and added eight rushing touchdowns, which would be dynamic the Jets haven't seen in a mobile quarterback in many years.
However, he's still following Rodgers at the position, who despite the Jets' struggles to win games managed to put up 3,827 yards and 28 passing touchdowns a season ago. It's safe to say that New York is looking at a low risk option at the position and hoping that his dual-threat ability can help the team compete in the AFC East next season.
