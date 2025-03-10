MLB team sells hats with vulgar Spanish word, doesn't get it before the internet does
The internet had some fun with the freshly released New Era "Overlap" hat collection Monday. The concept behind the officially licensed hat design is simple enough: the team's primary logo overlaps its official wordmark, which runs in the background.
None of these hats are easy on the eyes. For the handful of teams whose logo is an actual image — not a letter or combination of letters — it's easy enough to overlook the clutter:
Most teams' logos can't avoid this mess, however. Who are the "Anaels," and where do they play exactly?
No, really, where do they play?
As a whole, the collection is forgettable — with one exception. When superimposing the Texas Rangers' primary logo over the word "TEXAS," one gets the word "TETAS."
"Tetas" doesn't mean anything in English, of course, but in Spanish — well, maybe save the rest of this article for your off-work hours.
By Monday afternoon, the Dallas Morning News reported the hats were no longer sold on the Rangers' website, and team officials were apparently not made aware of the design before it was released.
Rarely does a new alternate hat design capture the wrath and ridicule of the internet on the scale of Monday's New Era "overlap" release — which is remarkable, given the dizzying array of officially licensed hat designs available on MLBshop.com. Fans who were excited by the prospect of buying an ugly Texas Rangers hat Monday morning need not worry. Plenty of options remain.
Just not that option, which apparently no Spanish speakers in the New Era offices were willing or able to stop before they were released Monday.
For those who were able to order a TETAS hat, a visit to eBay might be next.
