The Seahawks massively overpaid for one-year wonder Sam Darnold
By Matt Reed
Sam Darnold has a new home on the west coast, but it appears as though his new team is taking a huge gamble on the 27 year old after posting his first 4,000-plus yard season in his NFL career in 2024.
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly have closed in on Darnold by finalizing a three-year deal worth nearly $100 million just days after trading Geno Smith away to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the team will be banking on Darnold replicating his success from last season in an offense that doesn't have the weapons that Minnesota does with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison leading the way.
Last year, Darnold led the Vikings to the postseason behind his strongest campaign as an NFL starter. That featured the veteran slinging 35 touchdown passes and having a career-high in yards, completion percentage and quarterback rating.
Seattle is in a different position than the Vikings though, especially after the team's shocking decision to trade away star wideout DK Metcalf and allow veteran receiver Tyler Lockett to leave after 10 seasons with the Seahawks.
While Seattle does have weapons in place like Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet at running back, as well as young receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it's an awful lot of money that Seattle is doling out to Darnold, who has only proven he can command an offense successfully one season in his first seven years in the league.
