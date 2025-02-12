Jay Mohahan makes it clear the PGA wants more than just money with LIV merger
By Matt Reed
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf are finally in a place where we could see an end in sight with merger talks, and from one tour's perspective the message is simple; there will only be one entity hosting events moving forward.
President Donald Trump was recently enlisted to get involved in merger talks because of his connections in both the golf and business world, which has proven to be immense as LIV and the PGA come back to the table.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was asked what the end goal is for both parties, and he didn't mince words about how the two two should coexist.
While LIV has managed to poach top players like Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, it's quite clear that the PGA is still in the drivers' seat in terms of golf fans regularly consuming their product.
LIV hosted its first tournament of 2025 last weekend in Saudi Arabia and saw massively low ratings despite debuting across the Fox Sports networks.
RELATED: LIV has major decisions to make with contracts set to expire
This will be a situation to monitor in the coming months, but Monahan and those involved with the PGA certainly have made their voices heard that this merger isn't solely about a financial injection from the Saudi-backed tour.
