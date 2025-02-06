President Trump saves the PGA Tour's negotiations with LIV
By Matt Reed
LIV Golf started its 2025 season on Thursday, but in even bigger news its relationship with the PGA Tour is finally heading in the right direction thanks to American president Donald Trump.
The LIV-PGA saga has dragged on for many months now, despite several points where a deal seemed like it was moving in the right direction. Then, LIV made some moves that suggested they could be content going forward as a direct competitor with the PGA.
With many stars wondering about the future of the two tours and how they can coexist, PGA commissioner Jay Monahan and player director Adam Scott recently went to the White House to meet with Trump and discuss how he can mediate discussions with LIV.
With a deal close to being finalized, there's a lot that's still unknown when it comes to how players would be able to run their schedules and compete in events, but it's at least a postiive step towards coexisting in the long term.
LIV recently signed a multi-year broadcasting deal with Fox Sports, while the tour continues to sign young players and even content creators to deals. That's where things will be interesting in the near future, especially considering many LIV players have been advocating for their rights to play in PGA major tournaments.
