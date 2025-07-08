Jared Goff gets emotional when sharing what trade to Detroit Lions meant to him
By Tyler Reed
No offense to the great game of baseball, but sports fans are facing a little bit of a down period, with the boys on the diamond being the only action.
We love baseball, but we have also hit the time of year when the craving for football has hit an all-time high.
Netflix has attempted to give fans their football fix with the release of the second season of 'Quarterback.'
This season follows Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, and Jared Goff through their journey of the 2024 season. In the first episode of the season, Goff looked back on the trade that brought him to the Detroit Lions.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell could not praise their quarterback enough during the show.
When looking back on the moment, Goff had to fight back tears. The former number one overall pick felt like his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, and the rest of the league were writing him off after the trade was announced.
Since his arrival in Detroit, Goff has led the franchise to their first postseason win since 1992, and the team has won the NFC North in back-to-back seasons. The Lions have been one of the easiest teams to root for in their success, and Goff is a big reason for that.
