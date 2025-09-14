The Big Lead

NFL games on today, 9/14/25: Week 2 TV schedule for Sunday

As the 2025-26 NFL regular season prepares to roll on, here is when and where to watch your favorite team take the field on Sunday, September 14.

By Josh Sanchez

General view of the NFL shield logo on the field at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium site of the Professional Football Hall of Fame game and Class of 2025 induction ceremonies.
General view of the NFL shield logo on the field at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium site of the Professional Football Hall of Fame game and Class of 2025 induction ceremonies. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Happy Sunday, NFL fans. As the 2025-26 regular season kicks into full swing, it's time for our second full Sunday of action across the country in Week 2.

Nine games will be held in the early afternoon slate, while just three are held in the afternoon slot, with the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs earning the honor of being America's Game of the Week.

In the Sunday nightcp, the Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in primetime.

A general view of the Sunday Night Football banner prior to the game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills a
A general view of the Sunday Night Football banner prior to the game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

When will your favorite team be taking the field on Sunday?

A full look at the TV schedule for Wee 2 of the 2025-26 regular season can be seen below (all times Eastern).

NFL TV schedule, Week 2 - Sunday, September 14, 2025

Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders react with the crowd during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium
Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders react with the crowd during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Sunday, September 14, 2025

Browns vs. Ravens: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Jaguars vs. Bengals: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Patriots vs. Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Bills vs. Jets: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Rams vs. Titans: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Giants vs. Cowboys: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Bears vs. Lions: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

49ers vs. Saints: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Seahawks vs. Steelers: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Eagles vs. Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Panthers vs. Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Broncos vs. Colts: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Falcons vs. Vikings: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

