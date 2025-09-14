NFL games on today, 9/14/25: Week 2 TV schedule for Sunday
By Josh Sanchez
Happy Sunday, NFL fans. As the 2025-26 regular season kicks into full swing, it's time for our second full Sunday of action across the country in Week 2.
Nine games will be held in the early afternoon slate, while just three are held in the afternoon slot, with the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs earning the honor of being America's Game of the Week.
In the Sunday nightcp, the Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in primetime.
When will your favorite team be taking the field on Sunday?
A full look at the TV schedule for Wee 2 of the 2025-26 regular season can be seen below (all times Eastern).
NFL TV schedule, Week 2 - Sunday, September 14, 2025
Sunday, September 14, 2025
Browns vs. Ravens: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Jaguars vs. Bengals: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Patriots vs. Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Bills vs. Jets: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Rams vs. Titans: 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Giants vs. Cowboys: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Bears vs. Lions: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
49ers vs. Saints: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Seahawks vs. Steelers: 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Eagles vs. Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Panthers vs. Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Broncos vs. Colts: 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Falcons vs. Vikings: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
