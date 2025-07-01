Jake Paul officially eligible to fight for WBA title after latest rankings
By Josh Sanchez
Love him or hate him, Jake Paul continues to make waves in the boxing world. The YouTuber turned professional boxer notched his latest win on Saturday, June 26, earning a unanimous decision victory over former three-division world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
It was a dominant performance by Paul through eight rounds, before Chavez Jr. made a late push in the final six minutes. But the fight was never in question.
With the win, Paul advanced his professional record to 12-1 with seven knockouts.
WATCH: Ronda Rousey blown away by insane Power Slap knockout
More importantly, Paul leaped into the top 15 ove the official WBA rankings, landing at No. 14, making him eligible to challenge Mexico's Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez (48-1) for the cruiserweight title.
Whether the WBA books Ramirez vs. Paul remains to be seen, but it would certainly bring eyes to the title. Ramirez retained his WBA and WBO titles on the undercard of the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight card, earning a unanimous decision win over Yuniel Dorticos.
After Paul's win in the main event, he called out Ramirez for looking "slow" earlier in the night.
During pre-fight festivities, the two faced off to tease a potential match.
Say what you want about Jake Paul, but he is always putting his money where his mouth is and willing to throwdown. And the people are watching.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Denver Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr., reunite with fan favorite in NBA free agency
CBB: EA Sports makes triumphant return with amazing college basketball video game teaser
NFL: Dolphins, Steelers stun NFL with blockbuster trade involving Jalen Ramsey
MMA: UFC legend Daniel Cormier hilariously pulls ultra rare card of hated rival Jon Jones
VIRAL: Browns fans give massive eye roll after discovering Shedeur Sanders' 'mentor'