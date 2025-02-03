Jaden Smith's Grammys look leaves fans nearly speechless
By Tyler Reed
Last night, the stars of the musical world got together to celebrate the 67th annual Grammy Awards. On such a special night, many attempt to bring out their best look.
Taylor Swift was seen wearing what some would call a Kansas City Chiefs red dress, while Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, came to the event with a look that won't soon be forgotten.
However, the most talked about look from the Grammy Awards belongs to Jaden Smith. The son of Will Smith was rocking a home on his head, literally.
The legendary look was mercilessly criticized on social media. However, it also gave us a moment to see Willem Dafoe in a similar look.
In a world where standing out becomes harder and harder to do, there's no doubt that Smith took that assignment and ran away from the rest of the competition.
One thing is for sure: if you're looking to be remembered on an important night, don't be afraid to bring the whole house with you.
Seriously, could you imagine being the person who had to sit behind or at the same table with Smith? How would the conversation start?
"Just wanted to let you know that your front door looks to be missing, and in its place is your face." God bless the brave who are willing to wear a house on their head.
With Smith making headlines it does make us wonder, can we please get him back in the new Karate Kid film?
