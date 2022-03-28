Stephen A. Smith Ripped Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
Will Smith and Chris Rock created one of the craziest moments in television history Sunday night, with Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock in the face. The comedian had made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith and her husband was not amused and expressed his displeasure through violence. The night got even weirder when Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for portraying Richard Williams in King Richard.
Everyone had a take on the situation, even the take-master himself, Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN star weighed in on the situation with a series of tweets. He couldn't believe what he'd seen and blasted Smith for his actions.
Then Stephen A. weighed in with a video: