Ja'Marr Chase delivers simple hint at future contract with the Bengals
By Tyler Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals have recently received a lot of heat from the fanbase as the organization has allowed Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade this offseason.
Yes, the 2024 NFL sack leader will be looking for a new home because it appears the Bengals are not willing to pay a top star.
Technically, the heat the franchise is receiving for the Hendrickson decision was already there long before now.
The fanbase is frustrated with the way the organization has handled many of its stars, including wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Chase led the league in receiving yards, touchdown receptions, and receptions this past season. So, the Bengals are obviously going to lock him up long-term, right?
Well, if you know the Bengals, then you know this franchise is pretty good at fumbling greatness. Chase also sent a subtle message with his latest Instagram post on what he believes his worth is.
If you slide all the way to the last picture on this post, you will see a photo with the statement, "Know your worth, then add tax."
It doesn't take a rocket scientist or a sports blogger who watches old WWE matches while working to figure out what this message means.
Chase has played like the best receiver in the NFL and wants to be paid the best money. However, the chances that the Bengals will mess this up are extremely high.
How long will it be before Joe Burrow becomes that Will Smith meme where he is standing alone wondering what happened?
