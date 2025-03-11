The Browns QB situation just got weirder with Kenny Pickett’s arrival
By Matt Reed
Heading into the 2025 season, at least the Cleveland Browns know that star pass rusher Myles Garrett will remain with the team because there's not a lot else to be optimistic about at this very moment on the offensive side of the football.
Last season's disappointing finish saw the Browns earn the number two pick in the NFL Draft, and while DeShaun Watson remains on the team the quarterback position remains a massive concern for Kevin Stefanski's team.
After trading for Philadelphia Eagles signal caller Kenny Pickett on Monday, that QB situation got even more murky because fans started to speculate about what the Browns plan to do in the draft next month.
It's very plausible that the Browns could have Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart on the board when their name comes up during the draft, but it's also just as likely that Cleveland recognizes they're not close to contending in the AFC North and instead opt to trade out of the pick or select another position of need.
While quarterback will continue to be a position to watch, especially with free agent Jameis Winston available and other big names quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and others looming, it seems like the Browns could be in a spot where they simply ride it out another year and hope to acquire as many draft picks and young players as possible.
