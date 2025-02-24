New York Knicks continue to prove they are not a threat to Eastern Conference
By Tyler Reed
It felt like there was a new air around the New York Knicks before the start of the season. The team added Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in hopes of being kings of the Eastern Conference.
However, this past weekend, the Knicks would lose in embarassing fashion to two of the top teams in the conference, the Cleveland Cavilers and Boston Celtics.
With such bad losses against the cream of the crop, Knicks fans have to be wondering, "Is this as good as it gets?"
It's not only the Eastern Conference that is causing the Knicks fits. The Knicks are 0-7 against the top teams in the league, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder.
So, what is the issue behind the new-look Knicks' struggles this season? For one, it could be the dip in points per game for Bridges in his first year with the team. or it could be the team is allowing nearly 50 points per game in the paint.
It's no longer a secret; something is not working for the Knicks when they play a top opponent. Is it a physicality issue? Could it be a clutch issue? Whatever the problem is, the Knicks have to figure it out soon if they don't want to have another disappointing postseason.
