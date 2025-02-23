Saquon Barkley's career is turning out eerily similar to a Hall of Famer
For the first six seasons of Saquon Barkley's career there were clear glimpses of his greatness, however, his real potential wasn't realized until the 2024 season when he joined the Philadelphia Eagles. It was that move to Philly that won him Offensive Player of the Year and guided him to a Super Bowl championship after a truly historic campaign.
The 2,000-yard rusher isn't the first, and certainly won't be the last, player to find tremendous success after moving teams. In fact, Barkley has an idol that's in the NFL Hall of Fame whose career path was very similar to his.
Barkley says Marshall Faulk was one of his favorite running backs growing up, and he's used Faulk's past to help himself find his own magic on the field during his second act with the Eagles.
While everyone remembers Faulk from 'The Greatest Show on Turf' during his time with the St. Louis Rams, the Hall of Famer spent five years with the Indianapolis Colts, the team that drafted him out of college.
Just like Faulk did after moving teams, Barkley won a Super Bowl in his first season after leaving the New York Giants. The Eagles will certainly hope that they can find more success with Barkley and their star-studded offense for future seasons to come.
To this point in his career, Barkley has rushed for 1,000 or more yards in four of his seasons. That features his monster 2k season in 2024 that broke the NFL record for yards in an entire campaign, including the playoffs.
Although, if his career continues to follow that of the Hall of Famer, this might be the team's only Super Bowl success with the running back because the Rams weren't able to follow up their 1999 title with any more trophies during Faulk's time with St. Louis.
