Saquon Barkley's career is turning out eerily similar to a Hall of Famer

🚨NEWS: SAQUON BARKLEY WANTS TO BE REMEMBERED FOR HIS TIME WITH THE #EAGLES.



“I'm happy to be an Eagle. I look at it as Marshall Faulk, one of my favorite running backs, he played for the Colts, but he's remembered as a Ram. So now I'm just trying to be remembered as an Eagle.” pic.twitter.com/9vfbp9SiRP