AJ Brown says Big Dom is the secret to the Philadelphia Eagles' success
By Matt Reed
There was a point last season where the Philadelphia Eagles were on the brink of having a very different outcome. After starting off 2-2, Philly had to battle adversity and ended up winning 16 of their next 17 games en route to winning the Super Bowl.
RELATED: Will the Browns take a QB with the second pick in the NFL Draft?
While players like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the extremely talented Eagles team deserve their flowers for putting together one of the best seasons in recent NFL history, there's a key figure behind the scenes that keeps the football team together.
'Big' Dom DiSandro has gotten a lot of media attention for his many roles with the Eagles, and star wide receiver A.J. Brown believes that their Director of Gameday Operations is extremely vital to the team's success.
DiSandro's job description is all over the place, including arranging accommodations for players and their families, as well as helping identify rowdy fans in the stands. Sometimes it's simply to protect head coach Nick Sirianni and make sure that he keeps a level head on the sidelines.
What is clear though is that Big Dom is beloved by Eagles players and fans, so he'll likely be with the organization for a very long time.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Our first consensus 2025 Mock draft is here
NFL: Aidan Hutchinson floats pairing with Myles Garrett
MLB: Steve Cohen gets roasted for out-of-touch quotes
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN makes shocking announcement