Elly De La Cruz is already in midseason form showing off the power in spring debut
By Tyler Reed
The MLB is back! Well, sort of. Spring training is underway, and fans are getting their first glimpses of their favorite teams before Opening Day next month.
A team that hasn't generated a lot of headlines for the last three decades, the Cincinnati Reds, finally have a reason to cheer.
The franchise has a superstar in the making on their hands in Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz has dazzled fans around the league for the last two seasons and is looking to make another leap this summer.
If his 2025 spring training debut is any indication, the Reds could have an incredible summer. De La Cruz went yard twice, from each side of the plate, in his first spring appearance.
De La Cruz has one of the fastest swings in the league, and on Saturday, he reminded everyone of how special he can be.
The Reds superstar continues to improve on the field, and he is also becoming one of the faces of the league for the next generation.
De La Cruz has joined Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson as cover athletes for MLB The Show 25.
Summer has been a dark time for Reds fans for many years. Can De La Cruz be the guy to give the team their first postseason series win since 1995? As a depressed Reds fan, I can only hope.
